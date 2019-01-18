Calabasas campground murder: Family of Tristan Beaudette file $90M claim over his death

The family of the man shot and killed while camping with his daughters at Malibu Creek State Park has filed a $90 million claim over his death.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
Tristan Beaudette was murdered in June. A transient known to frequent the area was charged with his killing.

The claim names the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and several state and local agencies.

Beaudette's family alleges the public was not warned about a series of unsolved shootings in the park prior to his death, and that the park negligently failed to provide a safe space for him and his children.

Sheriff's and park officials were not immediately commenting.
