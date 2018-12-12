A family is pleading for help in finding the hit-and-run driver who killed their 74-year-old mother in Whittier.The driver hit Matiana Jimenez early Saturday as she walked across Whittier Boulevard outside of a crosswalk near Williamson Avenue.She later died at a hospital.The California Highway Patrol describes the vehicle as a late-2000s GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck with an extended cab and a camper shell.The victim's family on Tuesday called for the driver to come forward."To the person that hit my mom, please find it in your heart to turn yourself in," said daughter Patty Garcia. "If it had been your mother or your wife or your daughter, I'm sure you'd be right here where I am right now, pleading for help."The CHP said the suspect's truck also has a distinct feature: a chrome-metal police-style push bumper. It also has metallic trim on the wheels and two stickers on the tailgate.