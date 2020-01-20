Family of missing Rancho Palos Verdes woman pleading for public's help in finding her

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Family members of a missing Rancho Palos Verdes woman are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Brianna Kaye Capillo, 33, was last seen at her home on the 50 block of Cayuse Lane on Jan 12.

She suffers from schizophrenia and hasn't been taking her medication.

Her family said they are worried about her. Capillo is described as 4'9", 130 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to Capillo's whereabouts is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
Related topics:
rancho palos verdeslos angeles countyteachermissing person
