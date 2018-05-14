Family pleads for public help in Encino fatal shooting

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The search continues for the gunman who killed one man and critically wounded another at a party in Encino, as the victim's family pleaded for the public's help.

Guillermo Hernandez, 28, of Sylmar was at a party early Sunday morning in the 17800 block of Miranda Street when an argument ensued and two people were shot.

Hernandez died at the scene and a 69-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition with four bullet wounds.

Now Hernandez's long-time girlfriend and his brother are pleading for someone to come forward with information about the shooter.

"I really hope if any of you guys know the names of the ones involved, please, please tell us," said Claudia Acosta, Hernandez's girlfriend.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not made any arrests or publicly identified any suspects.

Hernandez's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call LAPD Detective Dave Peteque at (818) 374-1934 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
