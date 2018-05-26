SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Family and friends held a weekend-long food drive in South Los Angeles to raise money needed for funeral costs for a family who lost a toddler to a drunk driver.
The food drive, which will be held each day until 6 p.m. at 339 W. 92nd St., will include meals and drinks that people can buy to contribute to the funeral fund.
On May 19, a mother and her 2-year-old son were walking on the sidewalk in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood, when a suspected drunk driver in a Chevy Tahoe struck them and then crashed into a nearby home.
The toddler, Eidan Cortez, died at the scene.
Two passengers fled from the vehicle, but bystanders and neighbors were able to stop the driver from leaving. A neighbor was also able to get photos of the suspect as he tried to drive away.
The driver, identified as 32-year-old Gardena resident George Edward Milton, was arrested that day and later charged with drunk driving and manslaughter. Prosecutors said he had a .08 blood alcohol content when was driving.
Since then, family members have been trying to cope with the sudden loss.
"I can tell you, me personally, I couldn't sleep for days. I couldn't even eat for days. I couldn't even concentrate at school, which I have a huge, huge presentation coming up and it would hurt me personally because Eidan was such a small kid. He was so innocent," cousin Damaris Pena said.
One woman stopped by the food drive Saturday afternoon to drop off a donation on her boss' behalf and brought flowers.