Family searching for YouTube employee who texted 'I am safe for now'

SAN BRUNO, Calif. --A family is desperately trying to get in touch with their loved one after he sent them a series of text messages during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno.
The mother of the 30-year-old software engineer said the last thing she heard from her son was that he was "hiding in a bush" on the campus' lunch patio after hearing gunshots.
In one of his messages he wrote, "I love you all, I am safe for now."
Other employees reported that they were asked to keep messages to a minimum during the active situation.