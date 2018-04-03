YOUTUBE SHOOTING

Family searching for YouTube employee who texted 'I am safe for now'

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Active shooter situation at YouTube HQ in San Bruno (1 of 6)

VIDEO: Family tries to get in touch with engineer after YouTube shooting

A family is desperately trying to get in touch with their loved one after he sent them a series of text messages during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno. (KGO-TV)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. --
A family is desperately trying to get in touch with their loved one after he sent them a series of text messages during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno.

The mother of the 30-year-old software engineer said the last thing she heard from her son was that he was "hiding in a bush" on the campus' lunch patio after hearing gunshots.

In one of his messages he wrote, "I love you all, I am safe for now."

Other employees reported that they were asked to keep messages to a minimum during the active situation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeinvestigationshootingyoutubeyoutube shootingSan Bruno
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUTUBE SHOOTING
VIDEO: Police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
YouTube shooting suspect's family in IE warned police before attack
What we know about the YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam
Timeline of YouTube shooting in San Bruno
More youtube shooting
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after gas station altercation in Santa Ana
Highway bridge collapses in Italy, death toll rises to 20
LAUSD students head back to class for 1st day of school
Trump campaign takes legal action against Omarosa
Vets warning about respiratory infection affecting dogs
Holy Fire containment rises to 59 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terror suspect arrested
Blue light from phones, tablets can lead to blindness, study says
Show More
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Hemet man arrested for impersonating police officer in IE
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
More News