Family sets up GoFundMe for South LA girl allegedly killed by her father

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her father have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for her funeral. (Iesha Thompson)

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The family of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her father have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for her funeral.

Her family identified her as Zaraellia. Prosecutors said the little girl was dropped off at her father's home in South Los Angeles several weeks ago.

During that time, investigator said Charles Lee physically assaulted her. Paramedics were called to the home on Dec. 2. Authorities then began investigating, which led to her father's arrest.

Lee is expected to appear in court on Dec. 17 and faces a charge of assault on a child causing death. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

If you would like to donate to help Zaraellia's family, you may do so by clicking here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathchild killeddeath investigationfather chargedarrestmurderSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Father of 4-year-old South LA girl charged in her death
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
LAPD investigating death of child in South LA
Top Stories
Friends of man who was pushed under truck in DTLA help him out
Rocket launch scrubbed at Vandenberg Air Force Base
Best friends killed in Thousand Oaks shooting honored at memorial
Camp Fire evacuees find lost dog waiting for them
Driver killed in violent, high-speed crash in Costa Mesa
CHP officer arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct, child molestation
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
LA County sheriff suspends team over Latino traffic stops
Show More
Senior dog and veteran win holiday grant for OC rescue
FBI: Man arrested in death of North Carolina teenager
Car-to-car shooting in North Hollywood wounds woman, man
French police fire tear gas in Paris to halt angry protests
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo taken into custody
More News