SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The family of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her father have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for her funeral.
Her family identified her as Zaraellia. Prosecutors said the little girl was dropped off at her father's home in South Los Angeles several weeks ago.
During that time, investigator said Charles Lee physically assaulted her. Paramedics were called to the home on Dec. 2. Authorities then began investigating, which led to her father's arrest.
Lee is expected to appear in court on Dec. 17 and faces a charge of assault on a child causing death. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.
If you would like to donate to help Zaraellia's family, you may do so by clicking here.