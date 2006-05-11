Family sues Royal Caribbean after toddler falls to death from cruise ship's window

This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

SOUTH BEND, Indiana -- A family is suing Royal Carribean for negligence after a toddler died from falling out of one of the cruise line's windows that her grandfather thought was closed, according to the lawsuit.

The family of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand was on a ship in July when the child's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, placed her on a wood railing in front of a wall of glass windows, later saying he thought she'd bang on the glass -- but the window was open.

Anello was then charged with negligent homicide by prosecutors in Puerto Rico.

But Chloe's family said the cruise line made it difficult for passengers to tell whether a window was open or closed on the ship.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathlawsuitcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again
Lancaster considers ban on feeding homeless in public
LA County Democrats endorse Gascón over Lacey in DA race
Police investigating fatal stabbing of 62-year-old man in Tustin
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman in Santa Ana
Show More
NJ mayor says supermarket shooter targeted Jews
Person struck, killed by Metro train in South LA
Rescuer describes horror of New Zealand's silent eruption
Squirrel pilfers package from San Pedro porch on video
More than $7,000 in items stolen from Lake Elsinore nonprofit
More TOP STORIES News