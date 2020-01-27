Family & Parenting

105-year-old World War II veteran Sophie Yazzie dies

TUCSON, Ariz. -- One of the longest living World War II veterans, Sophie Yazzie, died Saturday at 105 years old, according to Arizona Department of Veterans' Services Director Wanda Wright.

Yazzie was a member of the Navajo Nation. She was born in 1914 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when she was 28 years old.

She had four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted condolences and thanked Yazzie for her service.



"On behalf of the Navajo people, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonaworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 41, dies after helicopter crashes in Calabasas
2 OC coaches also killed in Calabasas helicopter crash
Thousands gather to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
'Kobe just meant the world to me'
2 LAPD officers injured after crash in South LA
Calabasas helicopter crash: What we know about the victims
Newport Beach residents hold vigil near Kobe Bryant's home
Show More
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men tribute
Grammys 2020: List of winners, nominees
A look back at Kobe Bryant's astonishing last game
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
Kobe Bryant was proud of the basketball player Gianna had become
More TOP STORIES News