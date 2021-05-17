coronavirus help

88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

EMBED <>More Videos

88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

WASHINGTON -- The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.

But for this year, couples earning $150,000 or less can receive the full payments on the 15th of each month, in most cases by direct deposit. The benefits total $3,600 annually for children under 6 and $3,000 for those who are older. The IRS will determine eligibility based on the 2019 and 2020 tax years, but people will also be able to update their status through an online portal. The administration is also setting up another online portal for non-filers who might be eligible for the child tax credit.

The president has proposed an extension of the increased child tax credit through 2025 as part of his $1.8 trillion families plan. Outside analysts estimate that the payments could essentially halve child poverty. The expanded credits could cost roughly $100 billion a year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchildrenmoneycoronavirus helpcoronaviruschild carecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS HELP
IRS sending payment to people who don't normally file tax return
Long Island sisters help seniors schedule COVID vaccine appointments
Meeting Chicago's 15-year-old "Vaccine Angel"
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Palisades Fire continues to rage amid arson investigation
Actor Ricky Schroder posts mask confrontation with Costco employee
Target no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated customers, workers
CA nurses pressuring state to reject CDC mask guidance
LA Mayor Garcetti extends hours at city-run vaccine sites
Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest
'Erratic' passenger on CA-bound flight forces early landing
Show More
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
Windows again shot out of cars on 91 freeway
Hollywood Bowl prepares for reopening with free concert
Pro-Israel rally held in Westwood
CDC director defends decision to ditch masks
More TOP STORIES News