9 Rancho Cucamonga firefighters stage photo shoot after welcoming newborn babies within months of each other

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District is welcoming a bundle of little firefighters into their department.

The department shared pictures on Facebook, saying between March and July of this year, nine babies were born to families in the department.

"We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!" said the Facebook post.

Officials there held a photo shoot for their newest little family members.

Officials say they could not pass up the opportunity to share the moment, so they documented it with the new babies all surrounded by their fire department gear.
