Family & Parenting

Ayesha Curry claps back after person says her infant son should be on a diet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Ayesha Curry fired back at a body-shamer who suggested putting her 10-month-old son on a diet.

It started when the Bay Area chef and entrepreneur shared a family photo on Instagram.



She posted it after her husband, Stephen Curry, and brother-in-law, Seth Curry, competed during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference finals.

In the picture, Ayesha is holding her son, Canon.

A social media user suggested putting him on a diet to control his weight.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry responds to critics on social media on feeling 'insecure'

Ayesha instantly shut down the user, saying "Excuse you? No. Just no."

Others on Instagram backed Ayesha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsan franciscoayesha currybabysocial mediabody shamingstephen curry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News