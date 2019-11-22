Family & Parenting

Newborns dressed up as 'Frozen 2' characters at Kansas hospital

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The cold never bothered them, anyway!

Disney's "Frozen 2" hits theaters today, and even newborns are getting in the spirit of the movie.

RELATED: 'Frozen 2' review: Visually stunning and worthy successor to the original

Newborns at Saint Luke's South Hospital near Kansas City, Missouri, are melting hearts in the nursery, dressed in crocheted outfits like Olaf the snowman, Anna, and Elsa.

Even when they outgrow those outfits, they'll have the legacy of starting their lives when "Frozen 2" started its theatrical run.

RELATED: 'Frozen 2' meets its high expectations with music, visual effects

The highly anticipated squeal to 2013's mega-hit film is expected to make about $100 million this weekend.

The sequel is from Walt Disney Pictures, owned by the same parent company as ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingkansasfrozenentertainmentbabiesdisney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student arrested after threat of shooting at South LA school
VIDEO: Metrolink train slams into RV in Santa Fe Springs
20-year-old man, dog killed in Santa Ana shooting
5 injured in violent two-car crash in Koreatown
Flames emit from plane engine, makes emergency landing at LAX
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
Brentwood school thanks firefighters who battled Getty Fire
Show More
LAX asks passengers to plan ahead during holiday travel rush
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Jeff Bezos' foundation donates to 4 SoCal homeless organizations
More TOP STORIES News