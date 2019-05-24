Family & Parenting

Bill would give CA workers full pay for family leave

By ABC7.com staff
Some California lawmakers are pushing for people to be paid their full wages when out on family leave.

The state Assembly voted 50-3 Thursday to give workers 100% of their wages instead of the 60 or 70 % the program currently provides.

Supporters of AB 196 say it will help more low-income workers take paid family leave.

But analysts say it would cost the program hundreds of millions of additional dollars.

The bill now goes to the state Senate.

The California Paid Family Leave program currently offers up to six weeks of partial pay for employees who take time off for a variety of family reasons, including caring for an ill family member and bonding with a new child.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingcalifornia legislationfamilychild carecalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News