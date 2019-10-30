Family & Parenting

Children of firefighters on front lines celebrate birthdays with support from fellow firefighters

Firefighters across California are away from their families on the front lines of dangerous blazes from Simi Valley to Sonoma County.

For the young children of firefighters, it can be hard to understand why mom or dad is away on a birthday.

That's why Ventura County Fire Department's Station 50 surprised the daughter of a fellow firefighter on her birthday while her father was away fighting the Getty Fire in Los Angeles.



A photo posted by the Ventura County Fire Department shows the smiling birthday girl posing with four of her father's colleagues.

Another firefighter working to contain the Getty fire missed his son Parker's third birthday.

Parker's dad is a firefighter with the Orange County Fire Authority and lined up about a dozen of his colleagues, some still covered in soot, to sing "Happy Birthday" to the young boy.

Parker's mom posted the video to Instagram and said the video made their son's day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingfirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,300 acres in red flag conditions
50-acre wildfire breaks out near 60 Fwy. in Jurupa Valley
Simi Valley fire evacuation map
Calabasas wildfire prompts brief closure of NB 101 Freeway
Horse owners run through thick smoke, ash hoping to get horses to safety
Time-lapse footage shows Easy Fire progression
Getty Fire prompts 405 ramp closures, evacuations amid strong winds
Show More
3 dead, 9 injured after mass shooting at party in Long Beach
Simi Valley fire: School, road closures due to Easy Fire
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
304K SCE customers remain under power shutoff consideration
More TOP STORIES News