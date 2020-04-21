Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home in SoCal with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.
SHOPPING, CONSUMER ISSUES
How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials
COVID-19 food safety tips
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand
How to get the grocery delivery time you want
Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how to preserve groceries longer
DIY
No Sew Face Mask
How to make face masks from materials found at home
From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?
SoCal fabric stores see increased traffic as demand for supplies surge amid face mask requirements
Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place
Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work
Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say
How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained
Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?
KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE
Outdoor activities: What's open, what's closed in SoCal
Can pets contract COVID-19?
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
EDUCATION
When will schools reopen? Here's the latest from LAUSD
Coronavirus impact: Free online activities, virtual museum tours during COVID-19 pandemic
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic
