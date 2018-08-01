FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple married 78 years die 2 days apart

EMBED </>More Videos

98-year-old Evelyn Drake and 100-year-old Gilbert Drake were born two years and two days apart and married 78 years. (Don Elliot/Elizabeth Officer via AP)

DELMAR, N.Y. --
An upstate New York couple born two years and two days apart and married 78 years has died within two days of each other.

According to their family, 98-year-old Evelyn Bennett Drake died July 20 and 100-year-old Gilbert Orzell Drake passed away two days later. Both died of natural causes with their family by their sides at the couple's home in Delmar, an Albany suburb.

The family says said Evelyn would've turned 99 on Aug. 8, while her husband would've been 101 on Aug. 10. Granddaughter Elizabeth Officer says the Drakes were married Oct. 13, 1939.

In addition to their two sons and a daughter, the Drakes are survived by Officer and four other grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A private graveside family service is planned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyelderlylovemarriageu.s. & worldrelationshipsNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Back-to-school countdown checklist
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Army officer's 300 ounces of breast milk lost by USPS
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Estranged husband, wife dead in Arcadia murder-suicide
Van Nuys LAPD shooting: Lawsuit announced in innocent woman's killing
Review: Software issues caused name omissions from LA County polling rosters
Simi Valley brush fire contained after burning 16 acres
Trump's 'sanctuary cities' order is illegal, US appeals court says
El Sereno fatal shooting sparks death investigation
Mar Vista residents call for action after homeless shooting
In the Neighborhood: Kimi Evans shares memories of life in Little Tokyo
Show More
Is that an angel in clouds?
Clark Kent breaks Michael Phelps' 23-year-old record
'The Sandlot' prequel in the works, report says
Woman shot, wounded while driving in Cerritos
Aeromexico airplane crashes in Mexico, but all aboard survive
More News