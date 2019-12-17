Family & Parenting

Couple holds wedding at Santa Ana cemetery so bride's grandfather can attend in spirit

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- As Sabrina Gandara grew up in Santa Ana, her Grandpa Joe would always tell her how much he looked forward to walking her down the aisle one day.

But unfortunately, Joe Gandara died in 2017 and it wouldn't be until this year that Sabrina would marry the love of her life.

But Grandpa Joe was there at the ceremony in spirit.

Sabrina and her fiance Andrew Rodriguez took the unusual step of holding their wedding in the cemetery, right at the grave of Grandpa Joe.

"He would always tell me, Mija, when you get married, I'm going to walk you down the aisle," a tearful Sabrina said.

"But, unfortunately, my grandpa passed away back in 2017 and he didn't get to walk me down the aisle. So when me and Andrew started planning our wedding, I told him it was very important to me, if possible, if we could have it here."

The wedding was held Saturday at Fairhaven Memorial Park and Mortuary in Santa Ana.

The manager of the cemetery says the facility's chapel is a popular location for wedding services - but this is the first time anyone has held their ceremony at a grave.

Grandpa Joe wasn't the only family member in spiritual attendance. Sabrina and Andrew, who both grew up in Santa Ana, have about 15 other relatives buried at Fairhaven.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsanta anaorange countycemeterywedding
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carson shooting leaves girl and woman dead, authorities say
Health officials warn of possible measles exposure at LAX
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Suspect dies after chase, deputy-involved shooting in San Bernardino
Amber Alert canceled: San Jose girl found safe, father arrested
SFV post offices to be named after Marilyn Monroe, Ritchie Valens
Las Posadas celebration to kick off at Olvera Street
Show More
Kaiser mental health workers strike across California
Supreme Court won't revive homeless camping ban
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm'
Innovative USC program puts veterans on stage to share their stories
Low carb diet may help those with diabetes, heart disease
More TOP STORIES News