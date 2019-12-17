Couple use Christmas light display for gender reveal

Muskogee, Oklahoma -- A couple from Muskogee, Oklahoma, who love the holidays, decided to reveal the gender of their second child by cleverly utilizing their Christmas lights.Kristina and David Green's festive twist to their child's gender reveal was posted to Facebook on December 13."Is it a boy? Is it a girl?" the lights can be seen flashing, before a countdown to the words "it's a girl" complete with pink lights."We happened to find out the gender of our baby while we were putting up the lights and thought that it would be a great way to tell our family of the gender of our new arrival," Kristina Green told Storyful.During the show "you could feel our family's anticipation and excitement," she added.