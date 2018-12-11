Culver City's new Wild Child Gym is play area for kids and parents alike

A new boutique children's play center has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 9715 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, the newcomer is called Wild Child Gym and comes courtesy of husband-and-wife duo Wai and Allison, who are themselves parents to "two wildly adventurous, loving and sweet" baby boys.
Expect to find a premium space that both parents and children can equally enjoy, complete with free play opportunities, signature daily classes, enrichment workshops and birthday parties. (You can view the current class schedule here.)
The new kids activity spot has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
T. N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new space on Dec. 4, wrote, "This place is all about fun! I love that it's located in downtown Culver, walkable and local. My two kids -- age two and four -- both take classes weekly and have such a blast!"
"Gorgeous indoor play space in downtown Culver City!" added Yelper Rachel F. "The staff is wonderful and provide so much fun for kiddos of all ages. The space is clean and beautiful -- no plastic toys in sight!"
Head on over to check it out: Wild Child Gym is open from 9 a.m.-6:15 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends.
