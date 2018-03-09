FAMILY & PARENTING

Dad recreates Disneyland fireworks in daughter's bedroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Lyle Coram was inspired by the magic of Disneyland when he decided to create the display for his daughter. (Lyle Coram)

One lucky 7-year-old can enjoy the magic of Disneyland's fireworks every night thanks to her dad's imagination and craftsmanship.

Lyle Coram created the display for his daughter, Shelby, who is a big Disney fan.

"Every time we would go to Disneyland, we would get new ideas and add it to the room," Coram told Good Morning America. "The first time Shelby saw the fireworks in her room, she just laid on the floor for hours watching it."

It took Coram, who works as a stagehand at Paris and Bally's hotel in Las Vegas, and his wife Shannon three months to finish the room. The family painted the ceiling to look like the sky and used fiber optic lights to create stars. LED lights were placed around the room and a projector was used to show the fireworks.

Coram shared a tutorial video to show how the room was done.



The next project he hopes to take up is an interactive floor using a projector from the ceiling shooting down.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Parks and Resorts and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familydisneylanddisneyparentingfeel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News