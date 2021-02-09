Family & Parenting

Dr. Laura Berman speaks out after 16-year-old son dies of apparent drug overdose at Santa Monica home

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Television host and relationship expert Dr. Laura Berman is speaking out about the overdose death of her 16-year-old son Sammy, in hopes of prevent a similar tragedy from happening to anyone else.

"My beautiful boy is gone," Berman wrote Sunday in an Instagram post, which included an undated photo of her and her son smiling for the camera as Berman embraces him.

"A drug dealer connected with him on Snapchat and gave him (fentanyl) laced Xanax or Percocet (toxicology will tell) and he overdosed in his room," the photo caption said. "They do this because it hooks people even more and is good for business but It causes overdose and the kids don't know what they are taking."

Sammy died Sunday afternoon after an "experimentation gone bad," she said, adding that he had had "the drugs delivered to the house." He was pronounced dead at the Santa Monica home despite the efforts of firefighter-paramedics who responded to the scene, authorities said.

Kobe Bryant crash: Pilot appeared to violate flight standards, likely became disoriented in clouds, NTSB says
EMBED More News Videos

Federal safety officials are expected to announce the long-awaited probable cause of the crash that unleashed worldwide grief for the retired basketball star, launched several lawsuits and prompted state and federal legislation.


Berman said Sammy was a straight-A student who was preparing for college.

"Please watch your kids and WATCH SNAPCHAT especially," the distraught mother pleaded. "That's how they get them."

Her son's death is being investigated by the Santa Monica Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact or Santa Monica police dispatch at (310) 458-8491 or Criminal Investigations Detective S. Pollnow at (310) 458-8455.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsanta monicalos angeles countycelebritychild deathoverdoseteenagerteenteenagers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
USC team develops faster way to fight COVID-19 variants
Rent is eating up a dangerous share of Californians' pay
Are you prepared for a major earthquake?
Sylmar earthquake marked turning point in the science of quakes
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
Show More
Big Bear bald eagles are expecting again
Jill Biden calls for free access to community college
Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia signs modeling contract
SoCal woman on mission to rescue dogs kept in squalor in Mexico
Woman out $100K after believing she was dating Bruno Mars
More TOP STORIES News