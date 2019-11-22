Adoptions finalized for 120 children in San Bernardino County during ceremony

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Jaclyn and Chris Hoover know exactly how many days have gone by since their twins, Issa and Isaiah, suddenly entered their lives.
"We got a call 367 days ago," said Chris Hoover. "It's kind of a whirlwind when you get that call, running to Target and all the places to get diapers of every size because you don't know how big they are."
The Orange County couple had taken a leap of faith when they decided to foster the twins in the hopes of one day adopting them. They knew the risks and possible heartbreak involved after fostering a 19-month-old boy who was eventually reunited with his biological mother.
"So, it is a hard thing especially after going through that to have that fear in the back of your head. But we were obedient to what we knew we were suppose to do - loving these kids as our own from day one," said Hoover.
On Thursday, those fears were forever put to rest. The Hoovers joined other families at the Ontario Convention Center to cement their commitment and officially adopt their twins.
"It's amazing we actually brought them home from the hospital a year ago today and so this is extra special," said Jaclyn Hoover, the twin's mother.
During the ceremony, 120 children found their forever families, but in San Bernardino County there are still many more children in need of a home.
"At any given point in time, we usually have a little over 1,400 kids that are in need of adoptive homes," said Marlene Hagen, Director for Children and Family Services in San Bernardino County.
While adoptions happen year round, its only once a year that the San Bernardino County Children and Family Services hosts an adoption finalization celebration to gather family and friends to mark the occasion.
For more information regarding fostering a child in San Bernardino County, click here.
