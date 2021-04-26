Family & Parenting

Father, son reunited by DNA test after 57 years apart

EMBED <>More Videos

Father, son reunited by DNA test after 57 years apart

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A father and son who have not seen each other in nearly 60 years reunited in Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

Richard McCleary had not seen his son, Jimmy, since he was small enough to hold.

"I held him twice, and it's been a hole in my heart for 57 years," he said in an interview with a local ABC affiliate.

Jimmy's mother put him up for adoption shortly after his birth.

Decades later, Jimmy took a DNA test hoping to find his biological father. The database found a possible match.



That match was Richard McCleary, who now lives in South Carolina. Although, interestingly, until recently when McCleary moved, the father and son had been living just 30 minutes apart.

The newly reunited family now said they're spending some time together, getting to know each other and making up for lost time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsouth carolinareuniondnaadoptionfamily tree dna
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Full 2021 Oscar winners list
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
LA expected to administer nearly 150k COVID vaccines this week
Alleged gang member arrested in fatal Riverside shooting
Biden will announce new CDC mask guidance Tuesday, sources say
Glenn Close dances to 'Da Butt' during Oscars trivia game
Show More
Thailand imposes fines of up to $640 for not wearing masks
Anthony Hopkins wins best actor Oscar for 'The Father'
ShopLocalish: Get the look of stars on a budget with these deals
Hundreds fight mock battle for rights to the name Josh
Indonesia search teams find submarine wreckage in ocean
More TOP STORIES News