Firefighter and young boy face off in adorable bunker gear challenge

Young Noah Hensley showed off his firefighting chops on a station visit to Panama City Beach Fire Rescue in Florida.
Noah was visiting the fire station with his mom, Amber Brock, and he brought along all his gear. In a fun video posted to the department's Facebook page, Noah was seen battling firefighter Randy Dozier in a bunker gear challenge.
The two competitors duked it out, but in the end Noah came out on top, putting his gear on before Dozier in the nick of time.
