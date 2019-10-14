good news

College football player legally changes last name to honor stepdad

BIRMINGHAM, AL -- They say it's better to play for the name on the front of your jersey than the name on the back.

But for George Grimwade, a senior offensive lineman at Samford University, the name behind him was just as meaningful.

George decided to surprise his stepdad by legally changing his name to honor the man who's been by his side since he was 8 years old.

Cameras were there to capture the emotional moment when George showed his stepdad the paperwork and the new name on the back of his jersey.

He's now known as George Grimwade Musto.

"You know how much I love you, and how I always treasure the time I have with you, and how you're my world? I got my last name changed."

The two embraced in a tearful hug with other family members standing by.
