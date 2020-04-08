Coronavirus

Children's music small business stays afloat, offers free sing-alongs

By Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Small businesses everywhere have had to scramble to find ways to stay afloat during the pandemic. Bebu Music, a husband and wife run children's music and entertainment company in Los Angeles, decided to take their classes online. But they also wanted to offer their online community free sing-alongs to help parents cope and keep their little ones entertained and educated.

"We're very much into edu-tainment, that nice balance of education and entertainment," said Frankie Z, musician and co-founder of Bebu Music.

"It's really masked into every song that we do. You're learning about body parts. You're learning about numbers, about colors," said Bebu Music co-founder and musician Lucia Marco. "And all of these things are intertwined with the entertainment experience."

Although the entrepreneurial couple has adapted well to "stay at home" orders, it didn't come without effort.

"The hard part is that nobody was prepped. It's not like we said 'Hey, let's transition to an online platform and here's A, B and C.' It's just like overnight, you have to change your whole business."

Bebumusic.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinglos angeleshow tochildrensingingcoronavirusmusicfamilycoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 update: LA County opens 2 new testing sites
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom provides update on state response to COVID-19 -- LIVE
Jews prep for a pandemic Passover: Smaller but no less vital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom provides update on state response to COVID-19 -- LIVE
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home
COVID-19 update: LA County opens 2 new testing sites
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
Garcetti orders employees, customers of LA businesses to wear masks
CA woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journaling
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Show More
Gov. Newsom considers aid for immigrants amid COVID-19
'Modern Family' says goodbye after 11 seasons
NYC hospital worker, mother of twins, dies from COVID-19
CA Mexican restaurants deliver burritos to hundreds of farm workers
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News