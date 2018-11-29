FAMILY & PARENTING

Lowe's workers trying to find girl who wrote letter to Santa requesting new kidney for brother

Many kids write letters to Santa but one girl's Christmas wish is sure to melt your heart. (WLOS)

By
FRANKLIN, N.C. --
This time of year, kids send off their letter to Santa, telling him what they want for Christmas.

Typically, children will ask for toys or dolls, but a little girl visiting western North Carolina had an extra special wish -- a new kidney for her brother.

"Some may not believe in you, but I do. One thing I really want for Christmas is my big brother to get a kidney transplant. PLEASE!" read a letter written by Kaitlyn, which that was slipped into a mailbox at a Lowe's in Franklin.

The letter, which was written in green crayon, has touched the hearts of many.

"Knowing that your letter is going to Santa Claus and that he's going to bring you anything you want and to ask for something that important for someone else just means so much," Andi McNair told WLOS.

Assosciates believe the little girl is from Florida.

Store employees are now trying to find her family.

