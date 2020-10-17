Families can experience physically distant thrills, chills at new Halloween drive-thru in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- Families in Los Angeles have a new opportunity to get some Halloween haunts and trick-or-treat fun -- all from the safety of their car.The new drive-thru "Happy Halloween L.A." event at Bicentennial Park in Pico Rivera is an immersive experience for families to enjoy larger-than-life characters and spooky thrills, without ever leaving their vehicle.Trick-or-treating is not recommended this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even banned in some parts of Los Angeles. The drive-thru event offers a chance for families to safely enjoy the spooky holiday.Every family even goes home with a souvenir from the drive-thru photo booth."The kids are loving it, we get a chance to spend time together as a family, so Halloween is gonna be awesome," said resident Aliso Viejo Shawn Cao.Giant monsters, skeletons, and even a tribute to the Mexican "Day of the Dead" holiday are just some of what families will experience during their visit."They're out the sunroof, they're out the windows, they're waving, they're in awe, but nobody gets out of their vehicles" said Eric Elkaim, the creator of "Happy Halloween L.A."Ticket prices are $60 per vehicle and all visitors must remain in their vehicles."Happy Halloween L.A." runs from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1.