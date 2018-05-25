FAMILY & PARENTING

A proud father whose twins graduated Thursday night was about to miss the momentous occasion because he is in the hospital - then, the staff had an idea.

VALENCIA, SANTA CLARITA (KABC) --
A proud father whose twins graduated Thursday night was about to miss the momentous occasion because he is in the hospital. Then, the staff had an idea.

It's not how David Bernstein thought he would be celebrating his twins' graduation from Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, but it's more than he ever imagined, thanks to the generous nurses and staff at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital.

The hospital hooked up a Wi-Fi connection to allow David to watch a livestream of the graduation, which took place just a mile away at College of the Canyons.

"They're very sneaky here. They told me I had to change rooms and when I changed rooms, I came to this room, and it was overwhelming -- the decorations, cake," said David with emotion.

The surprise was caught on camera. His whole family was stunned by the kindness.

"I had no idea. They took me into the room, and I was like, 'Whoa, balloons everywhere.' I was so overwhelmed," shared daughter Valerie Bernstein.

Hospitalized earlier this week, he prayed he wouldn't miss the magical moment.

"It means a lot," cried mother Diane Bernstein. "It's something that we've looked forward to 'cause they were preemies."

Standing tall and proud, you'd never know twins Michael and Valerie were born at 27 weeks. Their survival was a team effort, and Thursday's accomplishment was one they wanted both of their parents to witness.

Bernstein may not have been there in person, but he was in spirit, and seeing his kids get their diplomas was everything this proud papa could ask for.

"Almost as good as being there," he said. "Almost."
