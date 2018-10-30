HALLOWEEN

How to participate in Jimmy Kimmel's annual Halloween candy prank

(Randy Holmes/ABC)

Once again this year, Jimmy Kimmel is asking parents to ruin their child's Halloween -- but only for a moment -- by telling them they ate all the candy and recording the reaction.


For the eighth time, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host is encouraging parents to pull off the prank on their kids in what has become a "cherished Halloween tradition."

All you have to do to participate is:

1) Tell your kids you ate all their Halloween candy and record their reaction
2) Upload the video to YouTube with the title, 'Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy'
3) Keep an eye on your messages to see if the show reaches out to you

Kids who have fallen for it in the past have run the gamut of emotions from angry to devastated to forgiving, though after it's been out there for so many years, some of them are starting to wise up to it.

See highlights from the prank in 2017, 2016 and 2015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhalloweenprankjimmy kimmelbuzzworthyfunny videoyoutubeparentingchildrenu.s. & worldwatercoolertrending
HALLOWEEN
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
Halloween events in Southern California
Dietitians offer sweet, healthy advice for Halloween season
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
VIDEO: Deputies perform CPR after baby stops breathing at mall
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man arrested after suspicious device prompts evacuation in Pasadena
Body found in dumpster in Anaheim
Trump: End birthright citizenship for some US-born babies
Family sues over student's pancake-eating contest death
North Hollywood shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 other wounded
Whitey Bulger transferred to prison in West Virginia
Suspect detained in Germany for Woodland Hills shooting death
3 Indiana children struck, killed by truck at bus stop
Show More
More women sue LA sheriff's deputy over sex assault in jail
Former gymnasts sue USA Gymnastics over 'toxic culture'
6.1-magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand's North Island
LAPD: Battery suspect killed in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Vigil held in downtown LA to honor Pittsburgh synagogue victims
More News