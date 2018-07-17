ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --Given what Freddy Lopez and his wife Reyna Castellanos have been through the past two years, their renewal of vows is something that for a while, they thought might never have happened after Reyna was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.
"I myself had doubts of her making it," Lopez said.
"I went through chemo, eight sessions of chemo," Castellanos said.
It was after her final round of chemotherapy last year that Lopez got down on one knee for a second proposal, this time to renew their wedding vows.
Even though Castellanos is not yet in remission, they renewed their vows over the weekend.
"I feel like new," Castellanos said.
They held their ceremony at the First Methodist Church in Santa Ana, precisely two years to the day of Castellanos' diagnosis.
It was more crowded than their actual wedding day. It's a side effect of their viral video showing Lopez asking his wife to renew their vows in a hospital waiting room on her last day of chemotherapy.
"We would get RSVPs from people we didn't even know," Lopez said.
It was a day that both of them feared would never happen.
"I didn't think I was going to make it, but just to see it happening, and seeing my kids so excited and being part of it, it was just unbelievable," Castellanos said.