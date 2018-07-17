FAMILY & PARENTING

IE couple renews wedding vows after wife undergoes chemotherapy

EMBED </>More Videos

A Perris couple renewed their wedding vows last weekend two years after the wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. (KABC)

By
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Given what Freddy Lopez and his wife Reyna Castellanos have been through the past two years, their renewal of vows is something that for a while, they thought might never have happened after Reyna was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

"I myself had doubts of her making it," Lopez said.

"I went through chemo, eight sessions of chemo," Castellanos said.

It was after her final round of chemotherapy last year that Lopez got down on one knee for a second proposal, this time to renew their wedding vows.

Even though Castellanos is not yet in remission, they renewed their vows over the weekend.

"I feel like new," Castellanos said.

They held their ceremony at the First Methodist Church in Santa Ana, precisely two years to the day of Castellanos' diagnosis.

It was more crowded than their actual wedding day. It's a side effect of their viral video showing Lopez asking his wife to renew their vows in a hospital waiting room on her last day of chemotherapy.

EMBED More News Videos

Freddy Lopez and Reyna Castellanos had always wanted to renew their wedding vows, but after her cancer diagnosis, those plans were put on hold. Now, the couple will renew their vows next year.



"We would get RSVPs from people we didn't even know," Lopez said.

It was a day that both of them feared would never happen.

"I didn't think I was going to make it, but just to see it happening, and seeing my kids so excited and being part of it, it was just unbelievable," Castellanos said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyweddingwedding proposalcancerbreast cancerviral videoPerrisRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad walks son to kindergarten in 2004, to college in 2017
This mom is thrilled to be sending her kids back to school
Couple married 78 years die 2 days apart
Back-to-school countdown checklist
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News