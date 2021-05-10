Family & Parenting

Perfect Mother's Day present: IE woman welcomes her 1st child on the holiday

By ABC7.com staff
REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- An Inland Empire woman received the perfect Mother's Day present: Welcoming her first child into the world.

Kelsey and Christopher Richards of San Jacinto had their first child at Redlands Community Hospital.

The baby boy, Miles Richards, was born early Sunday morning weighing a healthy 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Mom says she didn't know Miles was coming in time for the holiday, but what a wonderful surprise.

All family members are said to be tired, but doing well.
