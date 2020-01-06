Family & Parenting

Indiana twins born in different decades

PENDLETON, Indiana -- Some parents in Indiana rang in the new year in a very special way.

They thought it would be pretty cool if their twins had different birthdays.

But Dawn and Jason Tello didn't think they would be born in different decades.

Baby Joslyn was born at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2019.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came along.

So Jaxon has a completely different birthday, year and decade than Joslyn.

The twins weren't actually due until February 19th.

But mom and both babies are doing well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingtwins
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD officer pleads not guilty to fondling corpse
Harvey Weinstein charged with rape, other sex crimes in LA
Strong, potentially damaging winds whip through SoCal
Man wounded in shooting at Northridge Yard House
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Dog adopted after spending 2,461 days in Indiana shelter
LA County leaders stress importance of 2020 homeless count
Show More
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Taxi drivers march for curbside pickup at LAX
Soldier from Illinois killed in Kenya attack
San Diego homeless infractions cleared in exchange for shelter stays
More TOP STORIES News