Judge orders 30-year-old son to leave parents' home after they sued him

A 30-year-old man was ordered to vacate his parent's Syracuse area home Tuesday after they sued him because he refused to leave. (KABC)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --
A 30-year-old man was ordered to vacate his parents' Syracuse area home Tuesday after they sued him because he refused to leave.

After the judge's ruling, son Michael Rotondo said, "This is outrageous" and said he would appeal the decision.

Rotondo's parents said he wouldn't leave the house despite several notices. Rotondo claimed that, legally, he wasn't given enough notice to leave, maintaining that six months is a more reasonable time frame.

Parents Mark and Christina Rotondo said they began giving him notices as early as Feb. 2, 2018. The parents said they also offered their son $1,100 to help him find a place of his own. Michael Rotondo said he did take the money, but it wasn't enough to live anywhere else.
Michael Rotondo's parents say he won't leave the house despite several notices.


The judge asked adult protective services to check on the case as he's concerned about what's happening at the home.

According to court filings, Rotondo doesn't contribute to the family's expenses and doesn't help out with the chores.

His parents even say they've offered to help him get started on his own. Rotondo is calling his parent's effort "retaliatory."

Rotondo, who says he runs a "website business," moved back home eight years ago after losing a job. He said Tuesday that he plans to get some things from home and isn't sure where he will stay.
