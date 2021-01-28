feel good

ABC7's Leslie Lopez gets a surprise visitor in adorable news blooper

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Baby on the move! We're all making do with working from home, but sometimes there are certain things we can't control. ABC7's Leslie Lopez had a surprise visitor during her morning weather forecast making for one adorable news blooper.

In the video above, you can see her 10-month-old son, Nolan, crawling onto her leg live on air as Lopez is in the middle of her forecast. She laughs it off like a pro and scoops up baby Nolan for a little on-camera time. "He walks now guys, so I've lost all control."

The video has gotten attention from celebrities including retweets from Elizabeth Banks and Dan Rather who commented, "Sometimes working from home means unexpected cameos."

