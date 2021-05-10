This year's Mother's Day involves making up for lost time for SoCal families

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- This Mother's Day, many families made up for lost time after missing out on so much over the last year.Penfold's Cafe and Bakery in Temecula was open early for moms hoping to get a head start on Mother's Day.Moriah Rubio-Sosa was among the first to arrive with her family.For her first time out with her family since the pandemic, she says it's the little things that make a difference."Just eating off a plate, with silverware and coffee in a cup, it's a big thing now," she said. "I used to take it for granted but now it's something I really appreciate, especially on Mother's Day."The family owned eatery was expecting a busy day with families making up for last year's canceled breakfast outings.Meanwhile, at the Temecula Berry Co. families turned out to pick blueberries before it got too hot.Rachel Sanders was in town to visit her mom.A former employee at the blueberry farm, the two say berry picking has become a tradition for them."My mom is such a hard worker. She got me into eating healthy and going out and being adventurous and doing things like this," she said.There was no shortage of berries - or of praise for all the things that moms do.