FAMILY & PARENTING

Documentary 'While Time Stands Still' details military wife's life during deployment

EMBED </>More Videos

Elena Miliaresis made the documentary "While Time Stands Still" to chronicle the experience of military family members. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Elena Miliaresis knows what it's like to have a loved one serve in the military.

Back in 2004, her husband, a Marine, was deployed to Iraq. It was an experience she says took more of a toll on her than on him.

"I think I held my breath for the entire time that he was gone and I thought I would just have this release and everything would be gone. But the fear you have in those times doesn't magically go away," said Miliaresis.

When her husband returned and left the military, Miliaresis was overcome with guilt for families who still had loved ones overseas.

"Is this going to be the day that I'm going to get the worst news of my life? And you're completely helpless in this situation when the person you love most in the world is in danger and you can't do anything about it," recalled Miliaresis.

So Miliaresis, a journalist, made a documentary a few years ago called "While Time Stands Still" to help military families feel less alone and allow others to understand what it's like.

The documentary follows two wives before, during and after their husbands' deployments.

Miliaresis shot and edited the film herself with a tiny budget, but had help from countless volunteers.

For more information and to purchase a DVD, you can visit militaryfamilydocumentary.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyABC7 Salutesmilitaryfamilymovie
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News