FAMILY & PARENTING

Nest Indoor Playground now open in Van Nuys

Photo: Nest Indoor Playground/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new indoor play center has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Van Nuys, called Nest Indoor Playground, is located at 13645 1/2 Vanowen St.

The play center features activities for children of all ages, as well as education and mommy and me classes. There is a complimentary coffee bar and free Wi-Fi. The business is also available for private parties.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Nest Indoor Playground is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Sona G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 28, wrote, "This little kiddie nest is the perfect place! Nest is the most perfect structured indoor playground for kids. There is a cute children's store, Bows and Ties Store, located inside."

And Michelle A. wrote, "My 3-year-old loved this place. Clean, new facility, really fun play area, and friendly staff."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Nest Indoor Playground is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyHoodlineLos Angeles
FAMILY & PARENTING
New toy now plays 'Baby Shark" song
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
23 sets of twins pose with Santa
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Robbery suspect arrested in Long Beach after police chase
Multi-vehicle crash on 101 Fwy in Sherman Oaks leaves 1 dead
SoCal prepares for another storm hitting fire-ravaged areas
Mother, adult son found dead in Baldwin Park
Woman stabbed to death after giving money to panhandler
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
CA's historic drop in arrests still imperils blacks
LA Council President Herb Wesson announces bid for county supervisor
Show More
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Postal worker of 30 years killed in Commerce crash
Boyle Heights hospital uses music therapy to treat children
Lancaster abuse case: 911 call made day before boy died released
Subaru introduces plug-in hybrid Crosstrek
More News