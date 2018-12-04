Nest Indoor Playground now open in Van Nuys

A new indoor play center has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Van Nuys, called Nest Indoor Playground, is located at 13645 1/2 Vanowen St.
The play center features activities for children of all ages, as well as education and mommy and me classes. There is a complimentary coffee bar and free Wi-Fi. The business is also available for private parties.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Nest Indoor Playground is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Sona G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 28, wrote, "This little kiddie nest is the perfect place! Nest is the most perfect structured indoor playground for kids. There is a cute children's store, Bows and Ties Store, located inside."
And Michelle A. wrote, "My 3-year-old loved this place. Clean, new facility, really fun play area, and friendly staff."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Nest Indoor Playground is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
