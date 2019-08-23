Family & Parenting

Newborns dressed up as 'Wizard of Oz' characters at Pa. hospital

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Sunday marks the 80th anniversary of the release of one of the most beloved movies of all time "The Wizard of Oz."

Newborns at Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh were dressed as the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Dorothy in honor of the movie that has meant so much to generations of kids and adults.

Jack Minett, son of Brittany and Lewis Minett of Wexford, was the scarecrow.

Andrew Gianettino, son of Jennie and Anthony Gianettino of Peters Township, was the Cowardly Lion.

Genevieve Dunkin, daughter of Taylor and Mark Dunkin of Hampton Township, was Dorothy.

Wesley Lynch, son of Lindsey and Andrew Lynch of Hampton Township, was the Tin Man.

There's no place like home and soon these four babies will find that out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpa. newsmoviesbabieshospital
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after police chase, officer-involved shooting in Westminster
Suspects sought in West Hollywood burglary
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Ontario mother under arrest for death of her 2 daughters
Proposed bill would ban schools from suspending students
Man arrested on suspicion of arson in San Bernardino
Riverside deputies help return therapy dog to Perris family
Show More
First self-cleaning restrooms in LA unveiled
Mall thieves got locked into sunglass store by employees
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
No threat found after report of suspicious items near LA Coliseum
4 people shot, wounded in downtown LA, suspect outstanding
More TOP STORIES News