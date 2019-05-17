Tustin twins come early, get delivered in stairwell and ambulance before making it to hospital

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Samir Rai and his wife, Jasmine, have quite the story to tell. The Tustin couple welcomed their twin boys to the world in dramatic fashion."My wife was yelling and screaming, saying, 'I'm having the baby,' and I was like 'OK, we're going to the hospital now,'" said Rai. "She said, 'No, I'm having it right now.'"Jasmine went into labor three weeks before their June 4 due date. With no time to waste, Samir helped deliver the first baby boy in the stairwell of their town home."The head was popping out of her. I had to pull the baby out of her," Samir said. "At the same time, I called 911 on speaker phone."Orange County Fire Authority paramedics arrived, stabilized the baby and took mom in an ambulance. But, during the short drive to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, baby No. 2 started coming and was breech, or the bottom coming out first.Paramedics quickly stepped in to help."It was a life-threatening emergency for the baby, they were able to create an airway for the baby until the mother could push the baby completely out for the childbirth," said OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito.Both babies arrived before they reached the hospital. Doctors said they're in good health. The mother lost a lot of blood and is in critical but stable condition and will recover."Very complicated situation and patient was also very critical. We had a whole team of doctors and nurses working on her," said Dr. Lara Bhatnagar, an OBGYN at Orange County Global Medical Center.As for dad and the 2-year-old big brother, they're still in a bit of shock but beaming over the new additions to the family."Magical moment, one of the craziest things I've ever done in my life," said Samir.Samir said they don't have names for the twins just yet, but he said he can't wait to tell them the story about the day they were born.