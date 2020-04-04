Coronavirus creates uncertainty for Huntington Beach couple awaiting birth of twins through surrogate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6076503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Americans can make face coverings at home using scarves, bandanas, hand towels and T-shirts.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Sugar and Greg Bull planned to have children when they got married in 2012."Both us knew we always wanted to have kids. Both of us come from big families," said Sugar.The couple's plans were put on hold, however, shortly after their wedding when Greg was diagnosed with cancer. In the years that followed, Sugar also underwent five surgeries for endometriosis which reduced her chance of carrying a pregnancy."It has obviously been a lot of ups and downs. We were always very hopeful that everything would work out. You go through all these surgeries, you think, 'Oh, we got past this hurdle, if we just get past this then everything will be okay,'" said Greg.Eight months ago, the Bulls got the news they had been waiting for when their surrogate in Utah became pregnant with twins."We've flown out for several ultrasounds and then we have FaceTimed in for other ones," said Sugar.As the due date drew near, the couple planned to fly to Utah to be there for the birth of their children. But the coronavirus pandemic changed everything."Luckily Utah has not been hit that hard, but our babies are due May 12 and so we could be right in the mix of things. It might be possible that we cannot be there for the birth," said Sugar.They are now planning to make the 12-hour drive to Utah, but could face a possible 14-day quarantine. If that happens, they would need to appoint a guardian for their newborns. For now they are on FaceTime with their surrogate, who is keeping them up-to-date on the twins' movement."Last night she sent us a video of the babies kicking, so that was exciting," said Greg.With just weeks left to go, the Orange County couple and parents-to-be are eager to meet their twin children."We thought we were prepared but things have drastically changed in the last month," said Sugar.The couple is looking at options that include having Greg drive to Utah to wait for the twins arrival or appointing a family member in Utah as guardian until they can both get there safely.