Parents are happier after kids move out, study says

Apparently, only one thing can make you happier than having children - kicking those kids out of the house.

A new study from Heidelberg University found that parents tend to be happier in old age than those without children, but only if their children have moved out.

Researchers say it's because the stress of balancing childcare and work is replaced with a form of social support - something they say is crucial to happiness as we get older.
