Daddy-daughter dance gets attention of Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner

An adorable daddy-daughter dance is melting hearts.

The little dancers from Philadelphia had some fun teaching their dads a few moves.

E'Chappe Dance Arts in the East Falls section of the city offers the ballet and yoga class for young dancers and their fathers or father figures.



A video posted online on Saturday has been shared thousands of times, including by actresses Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner.

"There are some amazing papas out there!!!! AMAZING FATHERS!!!!" Bell wrote on Instagram.

"Dads are the best. #TutuTuesday on a Monday." Garner said.

