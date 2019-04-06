Family & Parenting

Pregnant mother cited for disorderly conduct after 3-year-old son relieves himself in public

RICHMOND COUNT, Ga. -- A pregnant mother in Georgia is facing disorderly conduct charges for allowing her 3-year-old son to relieve himself in public.

It happened in a gas station parking lot in Richmond County.

Brooke Johns' toddler son alerted his mother that he needed to use the restroom immediately.

The two barely made it to the parking lot before Brooke realized he wasn't going to make it inside.

Brooke was unable to carry him due to being pregnant and just weeks away from giving birth.

So, she did what she thought was the next best thing, and covered her son as he urinated in the parking lot.

The incident was noticed by a Richmond County deputy, and she was cited for disorderly conduct.

The incident has sparked a backlash on social media, particularly from parents.

Johns is scheduled to appear in court -- days before her delivery date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingpregnancytoddlerbig talkerspregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News