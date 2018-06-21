FAMILY & PARENTING

Safety group warns of dangerous toys in 10 Top 'Summer Safety Traps'

EMBED </>More Videos

Public safety group W.A.T.C.H. shared their list of summer toys that could be dangerous or hazardous for children. (WCVB)

Public safety group World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) shared their list of summer toys that could be dangerous or hazardous for children.

The group said in a press release: "Summer months account for nearly half of all injury-related deaths to children."

Included in the list were all-terrain vehicles, known as ATVs, and backyard toys such as slingshots and lawn darts.

Inflatable water slides, such as Slip 'N Slides, were highlighted as a danger for adults and teens.

W.A.T.C.H. warned of general water safety for kids as well as keeping toys with small parts away from young children.

The organization said parents and caretakers should stay vigilant in keeping family members safe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoyschildrensafetysummer
FAMILY & PARENTING
Brief Korean reunions bring tears for separated families
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Inspirational: Three siblings become doctors
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Show More
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
More News