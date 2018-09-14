Santa Monica's new Big and Tiny is play area for kids, co-working space for parents

A new business that is both a children's learning spot and a co-working space for parents has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1731 Ocean Park Blvd. in Santa Monica, the new arrival is called Big and Tiny.
Founded by a working mom and entrepreneur, this newcomer strives "to support and empower" parents and guardians so they can better balance personal and professional lives, explains the business on its website.
An assortment of developmental and educational classes are on offer, from preschool prep and after-school programs to enrichment classes such as Tiny Islanders -- a 13-week course designed to introduce little ones to the Polynesian Islands through dance, song, children's literature and play. (You can view a full listing of classes and programs here.)
A dedicated co-working area is available as well, for parents in need of some quiet working space or much-needed time off.
The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Gina A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 14, wrote, "I signed my daughter up for summer camp and she had a blast! Some days I stayed and got some work done in the co-working area or hung out in the quiet back patio just reading a book. The space is exquisitely decorated and is perfect for either work or just relax."
"My 3.5-year-old goes here and it's honestly been a game-changer for us!" shared Yelper Aaron I. "She does yoga, learns music, gets to play with other little ones and is sharpening her skills as a thoughtful member of society, all in one brilliantly designed space with great people leading the charge."
Intrigued? Stop in to check it out for yourself. Big and Tiny is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
