Coronavirus

Children's music small business stays afloat, offers free sing-alongs

By Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Small businesses everywhere have had to scramble to find ways to stay afloat during the pandemic. Bebu Music, a husband and wife run children's music and entertainment company in Los Angeles, decided to take their classes online. But they also wanted to offer their online community free sing-alongs to help parents cope and keep their little ones entertained and educated.

"We're very much into edu-tainment, that nice balance of education and entertainment," said Paulie Z, musician and co-founder of Bebu Music.

"It's really masked into every song that we do. You're learning about body parts. You're learning about numbers, about colors," said Bebu Music co-founder and musician Lucia Marco. "And all of these things are intertwined with the entertainment experience."

Although the entrepreneurial couple has adapted well to "safer at home" orders, Paulie Z says it didn't come without effort.

"The hard part is that nobody was prepped. It's not like we said 'Hey, let's transition to an online platform and here's A, B and C.' It's just like overnight, you have to change your whole business."

Bebumusic.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinglos angeleshow tochildrensingingcoronavirusmusicfamilycoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemicall good news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Live events
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
Whittier taco shop sells 1M face masks to first responders
COVID-19's impact on black residents of LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
Man detained after firing flare gun outside OC hospital
Whittier taco shop sells 1M face masks to first responders
COVID-19's impact on black residents of LA County
COVID-19 update: 620 new cases reported in LA County
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
Show More
Newsom announces partial ethnicity data of COVID-19 cases in CA
DTLA applause for those on front line fighting coronavirus
Tyler Perry buys groceries for shoppers at dozens of grocery stores
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
WeHo nonprofit director dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News