Spark of Love Toy Drive kicks off in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Tis' the season for a toy drive. ABC7 has partnered up with Southern California firefighters for the 27th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive at The Collection RiverPark.
The drive is to collect unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Los Angeles, San Bernandino, Orange, Ventura and Riverside counties.
People all crowded around for the tree lighting ceremony at The Collection to kick off the toy drive with fire works.
"It's so fun and festive and just to see the reaction of the kids' faces, you'll see kids dancing around the fireworks, their eyes light up...it reminds you what it's like to be a kid again," said Robert Badilla, an Oxnard resident.
The goal this year is to collect over 500,000 toys. Anyone can donate until December 24th by contacting your local fire department.
For more information about how you can donate or to visit the next Spark of Love event click here.
