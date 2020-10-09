Two students sell their art to raise $600 for Glendale firefighters

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When Sunny and Tuesday Carroll had to spend their summer at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to make the most of it.
The two students began making art over the summer. After putting much of it in their home, they decided to sell it through their very own website, and donate the profits to the Glendale Fire Department.
"This is amazing you know, as firefighters here, we're so fortunate here in Glendale to have the support of our community, much like the Carroll family, they come out here and show their support," said Bill Lynch, deputy director of the Glendale Fire Department.
The students were excited to give back to their community.
"We're just happy to give back, this is great, I think we all feel really good about it," said their mother.
To purchase a piece of their art visit https://sunnyandtuesday.bigcartel.com/products.
